The Denver Nuggets shocked the world this past Tuesday when they decided to clean house, relieving head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth of their duties. Malone's firing came as a particularly large surprise, considering how successful he has been throughout his 10-year stint with the franchise, which peaked when he helmed the Nuggets to a championship run in 2023.

Nearly a week after his firing, Malone delivered a heartfelt message to the Nuggets brass and thanked them for the opportunity to lead the franchise to the greatest moment in its history.

“Ten years ago, I was presented with the incredible opportunity to be the Head Coach of the Denver Nuggets. Little did I know the profound impact that would have on the next decade of my life. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Kroenke family, all of our remarkable players, and my exceptionally talented coaching staff. It was an honor to work alongside you each and every day,” Malone wrote on the Denver Post, via Bennett Durando.

Malone also gave his utmost thanks to an ever-passionate Nuggets fanbase who had his back from day one and believed in his capability of being the right man to captain the team to the promised land.

“To Nuggets Nation, it has been my absolute pleasure to lead and fight for our team every night. To help bring Denver its first NBA Championship is an accomplishment that I will always cherish. I will be forever grateful for the unwavering love and support you showed me and my family. Denver is home, and being your coach has been my privilege. Thank you, all!” Malone added.

During his near 10-season stint with the Nuggets, Malone went 471-327. He was instrumental in bringing out the best in Nikola Jokic, being one of the most ardent believers of the three-time MVP before he blossomed into the otherworldly force he is today.

Can the Nuggets squeeze as much juice from the rest of the season as possible?

The Nuggets fired both Michael Malone and Calvin Booth with the intention of wanting to “squeeze as much juice from the rest of the season as possible”, according to Josh Kroenke. Could Nikola Jokic and company somehow go on a run with interim head coach David Adelman at the helm?

They will be facing a tough matchup in the first round of the playoffs, as they will be squaring off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jokic and Jamal Murray have gotten the upper hand over the Clippers in the playoffs in the past, but facing Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs is never an easy task. The Clippers have gone 18-5 since the first of March, blossoming into a two-way force of a team with all of their key guys getting a clean bill of health.