Confusion ran through the NBA on Tuesday when the Denver Nuggets decided to fire Michael Malone as head coach, along with general manager Calvin Booth. With the playoffs right around the corner, team owner Josh Kroenke finally opened up and explained the timing of making such changes.

During an interview, Kroenke sat down and revealed that the direction the Nuggets have been going since the All-Star break played a factor in the decision. He admits the current four-game losing streak was the tipping point. Despite the fact the Nuggets just won a title in the 2022 season, Kroenke believes now is the best time to move on from Malone as head coach and hopes the decision lights a fire under the team in the postseason.

“This wasn't a decision that was taken lightly, or in reactionary fashion or anything specific. Having observed our group over a very long period of time… there were certain trends that were very worrisome… But they would get masked by a few wins here and there.”

The Nuggets fired Michael Malone with just three games remaining on the schedule with the team fighting for a spot in the playoffs. Denver still has a chance to avoid the play-in tournament, but they only hold a 1.5-game lead over seeds five through eight. Depending on how the final three games go, this team very well could be participating in the play-in tournament rather than having a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.

Malone leaves Denver after serving as head coach since the 2015 season. The Nuggets were pushing for their seventh consecutive playoff appearance under Malone. Instead, the team will try to make a serious push for the postseason, as well as a possible championship, under interim head coach David Adelman.

The Nuggets are set to take on the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night in the hopes of ending their four-game losing streak. If they can accomplish that, then their playoff hopes should look significantly better despite the drama that ensued on Tuesday.