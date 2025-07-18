Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic drew a massive crowd in China amid a promotional tour and is expected to represent Serbia in an upcoming European tournament. After declining a $206 million extension offer during the summer, many wonder if 2025-26 will be Jokic's final season with the Nuggets. While fans in Denver await the NBA campaign to unfold, Nikola awaits his official invitation.

Jokic is expected to receive that call soon, according to Meridian Sport's Dorde Matic.

“Since the end of the Olympic Games in Paris, Serbia has been holding its breath waiting for one decision: According to Meridian Sport, the best basketball player in the world is close to making that decision. And fans in Serbia have reason to be optimistic,” Matic reported. “Jokić is expected to soon give an official nod to the invitation from head coach Svetislav Pešić, with whom he has already spoken. The plan is for the Serbian team—with the world’s best player—to go for European gold.”

After losing Game 7 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals, Jokic will most likely think about his future with the Nuggets, depending on how next season plays out. For many, the winner of Game 7 between the two was destined to win the 2025 NBA Finals. Since winning it all in 2023, the Nuggets haven't returned to the Finals. However, some believe they're not too far behind, considering how close they were to eliminating the Thunder.

Some believe, including Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams, the Nuggets were the most challenging opponent amidst the Thunder's championship run despite their seven-game NBA Finals series against the Indiana Pacers.

David Adelman confesses Nuggets' concern for Nikola Jokic

Nuggets head coach David Adelman is concerned for Nikola Jokic's future with his team and wasn't afraid to admit it ahead of the 2024 MVP entering the final season of his contract. Adelman says putting Jokic in a position to succeed will be a priority for the team, per the Denver Post's Bennett Durando.

“We know that one of the most important things we have to do next season is take care of him, and make sure that he is the best version of himself if we’re lucky enough to get to that playoff spot. So yeah, it’s a concern. But it needs to be talked about. It needs to be done the right way. That’s what we’re gonna do,” Adelman said

After winning the NBA's MVP award in three of the last four seasons, Jokic finished runner-up to Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.