Nikola Jokic's fame extends far beyond the United States and his home country. The Denver Nuggets star sparked a frenzy upon his arrival in China, where he was greeted by massive crowds of fans from the very start. The three-time NBA MVP landed in Guangzhou to begin his much-anticipated promotional tour, organized by Chinese sportswear brand 361 Degrees. Dozens of supporters packed Baiyun Airport, wearing jerseys, holding signs, and carrying memorabilia, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Serbian icon.

Nikola Jokic gets mobbed by fans at the airport in Guangzhou, China 🤯🇨🇳 (via @sxrbggpp)pic.twitter.com/jaOQLX3Vx4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jokic's arrival kicked off a five-day, six-city tour, which includes stops in Guangzhou, Foshan, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Shijiazhuang, and Beijing. The fan reaction in Guangzhou quickly went viral on social media, with images showing the overwhelming welcome he received. The airport halls were packed with Nuggets gear and Jokic-themed merchandise. As in many moments linked to Jokic, his love for horses also appeared — a fan brought a special gift for the center, alluding to his well-known passion for equestrian life.

Article Continues Below

Nikola Jokić is officially on tour in China with his shoe partner 361Degrees and someone made him a horse head out of his shoes From the @meridiansportrs Instagram page ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/y4j7QDmoBi — Katy Winge (@katywinge) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The fun didn't end when he boarded the plane. There were hundreds of attendees at every 361 Degrees event, no matter what city, all wanting to meet the Serbian superstar. Some fans even showed their appreciation with various acts of kindness, including home-made, crafty items and paintings, as well as unique creative items inspired by Jokic's career and personality. These displays of appreciation indicated the bond Jokic has created with basketball fans worldwide who respect his performance on the court and his humility.

As the tour continues, denying Jokic's global appeal seems impossible. Social media has been flooded with videos of packed events and lined-up fans waiting to have Jokic sign a signature or take a picture with him. Several videos showcasing the fanfare surrounding his appearances illustrate the reality that Jokic is indeed one of the world's most viewed athletes. In China, his appearances even drew large crowds and significant local social media engagement. These are evidence of Jokic's growth in basketball culture and the international fan community.