Nikola Jokic is channeling Peaky Blinders again, following the Denver Nuggets beating the Phoenix Suns on Saturday (Oct. 25), 133-111.

Jokic managed to have 14 points, 14 rebounds, 15 assists, and 3 steals in the Nuggets' home opener last night. Reporters asked if Jovic had any sense of relief when Jonas Valanciunas came onto the court.

“I never relax and breathe easy, my friend… Thomas Shelby said there is no rest for me in this world,” Jokic told reporters with a smile, referencing the main character from Peaky Blinders.

This is not the first time that Jokic has referenced the British drama. Back in 2023, Jokic pulled up to a home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in full Peaky Blinders' attire. He wore a long black wool coat, a white turtleneck, black dress pants with matching dress shoes, and of course, Thomas Shelby's signature hat.

Article Continues Below

This is Valanciunas' first season for the Nuggets and operates as a backup to Jovic, and last night he impressively was able to complete 10 shots in 13 minutes. Valanciunas reflected on having the “hardest job in the world.”

“Back when I was in Denver, I kept wondering why I wasn't getting more of a chance,” he said. “For every guy who's a backup for Jokic, that's probably the hardest job in the world. You play 10 minutes and whatever you do, it's not good enough compared to when Jokic does it. That was the hardest part. After that, I worked on my mental strength and everything started to get better.”

The Nuggets' next game is tomorrow (Oct. 27) against the Minnesota Timberwolves.