Jamal Murray had the Denver Nuggets' home crowd go wild with his halfcourt shot during Saturday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Murray began his 10th year in the NBA, shining as a veteran star for the Nuggets. He looks to have the team present themselves as a strong playoff contender with championship aspirations. Even though he's dealt with injuries in the past, he remains solid as one of the best guards in the league.

The star guard shined once again with a big highlight to end the first quarter of the game. Denver inbounded the ball with less than three seconds remaining as Murray fired the halfcourt shot with a second to spare. Fortunately for him, the ball went through the hoop as the attending fans roared in a big applause for the rare highlight.

JAMAL MURRAY BEATS THE 1Q BUZZER FROM BEYOND HALFCOURT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/8diZV7iha6 — NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Jamal Murray, Nuggets played 1st half against Suns

Article Continues Below

It was a great halfcourt shot for Jamal Murray to pull off, helping the Nuggets boast a 71-54 lead over the Suns at halftime.

Murray's big shot helped Denver take a 34-28 edge after the first quarter. Not only that, but it also sparked a 37-26 display in the second period that went towards the hosts' favor.

Free throws and turnovers are playing a major role in the matchup. The Nuggets have big advantages in these categories, making 19 shots at the line while limiting their turnovers to just one. It hasn't been the same for the Suns, converting nine free throws while turning the ball over nine times.

Two players have scored in double-digits for Denver so far, including Murray. He has 14 points, three assists and two rebounds on 5-of-11 shooting from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc. Aaron Gordon comes next with 13 points and two rebounds, Cameron Johnson put up nine points and two rebounds, while Christian Braun provided eight points and two steals.

After this matchup, the Nuggets will prepare for their next contest. They will be on the road, facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET.