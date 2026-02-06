The Detroit Pistons will have to find a way to win against the Washington Wizards on Thursday without one of their top guys, as Jalen Duren had to exit the game due to knee soreness.

Duren was subbed out with six minutes left in the second quarter. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that Duren will sit out the remainder of the contest.

“Pistons All-Star center Jalen Duren is experiencing right knee soreness and will not return to tonight’s game against the Wizards,” wrote Siegel on X.

The 22-year-old center finished with four points and three rebounds in 13 minutes.

He was coming off a strong performance in their win over the Denver Nuggets, 124-121, on Tuesday, tallying a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds.

While the extent of Duren's knee issue is unclear, it would be devastating for him and the Pistons if he is sidelined for a long period. He has been very instrumental in Detroit's continued surge, teaming up with Cade Cunningham for a formidable inside-outside duo.

Duren earned his first-ever nod to the All-Star Game, and it would be unfortunate if he cannot suit up due to knee soreness. Duren did not hide his joy when it was announced that he was selected for the next month's midseason classic in Los Angeles.

As of writing, the Pistons are trailing the Wizards, 95-84, heading to the fourth quarter.

Cunningham has 19 points, six rebounds, and six assists. He also has five turnovers.

Detroit, currently sitting on a 37-12 record, is looking for its fourth straight win.