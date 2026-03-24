The Detroit Pistons continue to roll even without Cade Cunningham as they snapped the nine-game winning streak of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

The Pistons escaped the Lakers, 113-110, at Little Caesars Arena, with Daniss Jenkins coming up big with a career-best 30 points, including clutch baskets in the fourth quarter.

Detroit almost blew a 16-point lead as Los Angeles rallied to keep the game close. The Pistons, however, stayed the course and fended off the Purple and Gold.

LeBron James heaped praise on the Pistons' composure, as shown in the video posted by Spectrum SportsNet.

“You give credit where credit is due. They're the number one team in the East. They got a really good team, even with their All-NBA player being out. I give a lot of credit to them. We gave ourselves a chance. That's all you can ask for,” said James, who had 12 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists.

LeBron on tonight's loss: “Of course you give credit where credit is due. They're the #1 team in the East… I give a lot of credit to them. We gave ourselves a chance. That's all you can ask for.” pic.twitter.com/hjlYqDerHe — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 24, 2026

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The Pistons have now won four straight games and have only lost once in their last eight assignments. They tightened their grasp of the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a 52-19 record. They have already secured a ticket to the playoffs.

They have a relatively tough schedule ahead as they will face the Atlanta Hawks, the New Orleans Pelicans, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Toronto Raptors.

But as James mentioned, Detroit has played well even without Cunningham, who will miss an extended period due to a collapsed lung, and the players will be up to the challenge.

Jalen Duren added 20 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists against the Lakers. Seven other players scored at least six points, highlighting the team's depth.