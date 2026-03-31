The Chicago Bulls were active on Monday, that was before the franchise took on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. The team announced their decision to waive guard Jaden Ivey before the game amid a number of insensitive comments on his Instagram Live videos.

Ivey took to Instagram on Monday, where he spoke critically of the NBA for their support of the LGBTQ community and their celebration of Pride Month.

“The world can proclaim LGBTQ, right?” Ivey said on the vide. “They proclaim Pride Month and the NBA. They proclaim it. They show it to the world. They say, ‘come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.' They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it in the streets. Unrighteousness. So how is it that one can't speak righteousness? How are they to say that this man is crazy?”

The Bulls didn't waste any time, announcing that they'd waived Ivey just hours after the video went viral on social media, “due to conduct detrimental to the team.”

According to Chicago Sun Times writer Joe Cowley, this wasn't the first incident Ivey had with the team, saying, “There was more than this going on … final straw … and the locker room won't shed a tear.”

It remains to be seen what else has been going around within the Bulls locker room, especially if the locker room had other issues with Ivey.

In the hours after he was waived by the franchise, Ivey took to social media live stream once again as he prepared to board a flight to respond to what had happened to him.

“They said your conduct is detrimental to the team,” Ivey said on his Instagram Live. “I haven't been with the team. I haven't been with the team because I've been rehabbing. So how's my conduct detrimental to the team? Where have I done detriment?

“Did the players, did I say, man, you suck? Did I say you suck to the players? That would be detrimental to the team, right? Because I don't trust them. I'm saying the player sucks and I'm on the same team as him, right? And he's my teammate. We supposed to be teammates. We supposed to be on the same team, right? We supposed to be playing together, right? We supposed to be passing the ball to each other, right? We supposed to be doing handoffs and ball screens, right? We supposed to be doing these things together.”

And with Jaden Ivey's comments, it's almost assured that no NBA team will be signing him, at least not right now. Ivey knows that as well.

I could've quit on my own self, but they kicked me out. They kicked me out. And I'm sure every NBA team is going to say the same thing. We don't want him. We don't want him he's too religious. He's too religious for us.

Jaden Ivey had played just four games with the Chicago Bulls after he was acquired in a trade from the Detroit Pistons. Ivey averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game before his season was cut short due to a knee injury.