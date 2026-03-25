The Detroit Pistons have weathered the storm nicely so far with Cade Cunningham out of the lineup due to a scary collapsed lung situation. The Pistons most recently picked up a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday evening, but they still understandably are hoping for good news on their best player moving forward.

On Wednesday, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, showing Cunningham working out with the Pistons' training staff during the team's shootaround.

Cade Cunningham is here working with trainers at Pistons shootaround: pic.twitter.com/PypkIEG5S7 — Hunter Patterson (@HunterPatterson) March 25, 2026

It's unclear how intensive the workout got, but it's still great to see the All-Star back at practice and participating to some extent, even if it might be a while before he is able to get back on the floor.

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At this point, there is no definitive timetable for Cunningham's return to action, and his absence has ignited a debate over whether or not the NBA should revoke its 65-game minimum rule for awards eligibility, as Cunningham would need to play five more games this season in order to meet the threshold, but is clearly deserving of things like All-NBA, and even MVP consideration.

The Pistons have just a few weeks remaining in the regular season before the playoffs began, where they are on course to be the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. Detroit has done a solid job of showcasing their depth over the last few games in Cunningham's absence.

In any case, the Pistons will next take the floor on Wednesday evening for a home game against the Atlanta Hawks.