The Chicago Bulls announced that they would be waiving fourth year NBA guard Jaden Ivey on Monday, a little under two months after trading for him at the February trade deadline. The decision comes after the guard's insensitive comments on social media.

Over the weekend, Ivey took to Instagram Live to preach his religion to his fans. On Monday, however, Ivey came out as critical of the NBA for their support of the LGBTQ community and celebration of Pride Month in the league.

“The world can proclaim LGBTQ, right?” Ivey says. “They proclaim Pride Month and the NBA. They proclaim it. They show it to the world. They say, ‘come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.' They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it in the streets. Unrighteousness. So how is it that one can't speak righteousness? How are they to say that this man is crazy?”

Just hours after being waived, Ivey took to Instagram Live again and broke his silence on being cut from the Bulls.

“They said your conduct is detrimental to the team,” Ivey proclaimed on his social media live stream. “I haven't been with the team. I haven't been with the team because I've been rehabbing. So how's my conduct detrimental to the team? Where have I done detriment? Did the players, did I say, man, you suck? Did I say you suck to the players? That would be detrimental to the team, right? Because I don't trust them. I'm saying the player sucks and I'm on the same team as him, right? And he's my teammate. We supposed to be teammates. We supposed to be on the same team, right? We supposed to be playing together, right? We supposed to be passing the ball to each other, right? We supposed to be doing handoffs and ball screens, right? We supposed to be doing these things together.”

Jaden Ivey went live after the Chicago Bulls waived him following his recent anti-LGBTQ comments, saying: “They said your conduct has been detrimental to the team… I haven’t even been with the team because I’ve been rehabbing.” I got the video via: https://t.co/ZUVJzndhLu pic.twitter.com/gm5sUXaa50 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 31, 2026

After the news broke, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was asked about the franchise's decision to let Ivey go.

“I think in this day and age, you have to be conscientious of all these guys may be going through things,” Donovan said. “And I'm not passing judgment on what Jaden is or is not going through. But I do worry about that, not only for Jaden, but for all of our players. Are we providing the resources, which I think we do, to help them in any way we can? I think if any player reached out and said I need some help in this, we could help them.”

Billy Donovan on the Bulls’ approach to mental health support in light of the Jaden Ivey cutting for homophobic comments amid some erratic videos on IG this week: "I think in this day and age, you have to be conscientious of all these guys may be going through things. And I'm… pic.twitter.com/tYLcF1JtjA — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 30, 2026

Jaden Ivey had a promising start to his NBA career, averaging 15.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while playing in 151 of a possible 164 games. But injuries piled up for Ivey, who has played a combined 67 games over the last two seasons.

Ivey appeared to be turning a corner as he returned from a knee injury this season, but was shut down due to another knee issue after playing just four games with the Bulls.