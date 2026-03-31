The Detroit Pistons fell back into the loss column on Monday night after a wild game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which the Thunder ultimately won in overtime. The Pistons still showed a valiant effort in this one with several key players out of the lineup, including All-Stars Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren. The Pistons will hit the floor less than 24 hours later for the second leg of a back to back on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors, and according to the latest injury report, Jalen Duren is now officially probable for that contest.

Jalen Duren's playing status vs the Raptors

Right knee injury management is the listed injury for Duren for the Raptors game, but he will likely be good to go, as per his probable status. Cunningham will remain out of the lineup due to his collapsed lung, while Tobias Harris is probable due to hip injury management.

Meanwhile, Caris LeVert is listed as questionable due to a right knee injury, while Duncan Robinson is probable with hip injury management, and Marcus Sasser is questionable due to a hip strain. Isaiah Stewart will remain out of the lineup with a calf strain.

For the Raptors, Brandon Ingram is questionable for this game with right heel inflammation, while Immanuel Quickley is out due to right foot plantar fasciitis.

The Pistons have all but secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference, so it's understandable for the team to want to be cautious about overextending their key players down the stretch of the season. Still, there is something to be said about sitting players down too much in the stretch run, which could lead to some rust early on in the playoffs.

The Pistons and Raptors are slated to tip off at 8:00 pm ET from Detroit.