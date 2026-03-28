The Detroit Pistons (53-20) are managing a lengthy injury report as they begin a two-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves (45-28) on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Detroit, which holds the top record in the Eastern Conference, released its latest injury report Saturday, highlighting several key absences and questionable statuses as the regular season enters its final stretch.

Cade Cunningham (left lung; pneumothorax) has been ruled out, while Isaiah Stewart (left calf; strain) is also unavailable. Duncan Robinson (right hip; strain) is listed as questionable.

Jalen Duren (right knee; injury management), Tobias Harris (left hip; soreness) and Ausar Thompson (right ankle; injury management) are all listed as probable. Caris LeVert (right knee; tendinopathy) and Marcus Sasser (right hip; strain) are available.

Isaac Jones, Bobi Klintman and Wendell Moore Jr. are out while on G League assignments.

Cunningham’s absence continues to impact more than just Detroit’s lineup. The 24-year-old star’s injury has intensified league-wide discussion surrounding the NBA’s 65-game rule for postseason awards, as he risks falling short of the eligibility threshold despite a career-defining season.

Jalen Duren headlines Pistons’ lengthy injury report vs. Timberwolves

Despite the growing list of injuries, the Pistons are coming off a 129-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, closing out a four-game homestand with three wins. Their only loss during that stretch came in a 130-129 overtime defeat to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Several players currently on the injury report were active in Thursday’s win, including Duren, Harris, Thompson, Robinson, Jones and Sasser. Detroit has continued to produce offensively even without Cunningham.

Duren delivered a standout performance against New Orleans, finishing with 30 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks. He shot 10-for-12 from the field and 10-for-12 from the free-throw line in 31 minutes.

The 22-year-old center is in the midst of a career season, averaging 19.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 64.3% from the field and 74.4% from the free-throw line across 63 appearances.

The Pistons will look to maintain momentum despite their evolving injury situation as they face a Timberwolves team competing for positioning in the Western Conference.