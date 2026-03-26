The Detroit Pistons fell short against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, absorbing a painful loss in overtime, 130-129, at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons failed to build on the momentum from their victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, 113-110, at home on Monday, which snapped the latter's nine-game winning streak.

The Hawks, on the other hand, snatched their third straight victory and improved to 41-32. The Pistons dropped to 52-20.

Detroit had two chances to steal the game, but Tobias Harris overshot his fallaway jumper from the baseline, while Jalen Duren, who grabbed the offensive rebound, was short with his quick putback. Duren was in disbelief over missing the close attempt.

Missed Game Winner: #Pistons Star Jalen Darren missed this wide open shot. The #Hawks came to play tonight and continues to win 15-1#NBA pic.twitter.com/egSeReX3Xw — FirstDownMedia (@FirstDownMediaa) March 26, 2026

Detroit cut the lead to one, 130-129, with 41.2 seconds left in overtime after Daniss Jenkins' pull-up jumper. CJ McCollum missed his three-point attempt in the ensuing possession, opening the door for the Pistons. But alas, they could not close it out.

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Harris sent the game into an extension, 121-121, after draining the clutch bucket with 9.5 ticks remaining in regulation.

Duren had a laudable effort with 26 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Harris chipped in 22 points, three rebounds, and three assists, while Jenkins continued his strong stretch with 19 points, three rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Pistons tasted their first loss since Cade Cunningham was diagnosed with a collapsed lung. They were on a four-game winning streak before facing the Hawks.

Jalen Johnson led Atlanta with 27 points, eight rebounds, and 12 assists, while McCollum had 27 points and five assists.

Detroit will return to action on Thursday versus the New Orleans Pelicans.