The Indianapolis Colts may have seen their playoff hopes dashed during Week 14. Indianapolis lost 36-19 against Jacksonville in Week 14 after Daniel Jones tore his Achilles. The Colts also suffered a worrying defensive injury that makes the situation look even worse for Indy.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced on Monday that Charvarius Ward is in concussion protocol, per ESPN's Stephen Holder.

This is the third time that Ward has been in concussion protocol during the 2025 season.

Sauce Gardner did not play in Week 14 because of a calf sprain. The Colts are now in a vulnerable position with both of their top cornerbacks on the mend.

Mekhi Blackmon and Johnathan Edwards are the next men up at outside corner.

Indianapolis was already missing veteran DeForest Buckner on defense, who is on injured reserve. Now they may have to finish the season without multiple defensive starters.

Hopefully the Colts can stay healthy for the rest of the regular season.

Colts' Riley Leonard has knee injury after stepping in for Daniel Jones

Article Continues Below

The Colts just cannot stay healthy at the quarterback position either.

Rookie Riley Leonard filled in for Daniel Jones on Sunday after he suffered his season-ending Achilles injury. But now Leonard is also on the injury report.

The rookie quarterback is dealing with a knee injury, which Colts head coach Shane Steichen said the team is “working through.”

If Leonard misses any time, the Colts will truly be scraping the bottom of the barrel. Indy cannot even turn back to Anthony Richardson, as he is on injured reserve with an orbital fracture.

As such, the Colts are widely expected to make at least one quarterback transaction before Week 15 to add depth for the rest of the season.

Unfortunately, Indy's schedule is not giving them a break despite their mountain of injuries.

Next up for the Colts is a Week 15 matchup against the Seahawks.