Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons are on the rise as one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Cunningham is demanding respect from the league with their recent success.

The Pistons are rolling with a win streak, extending it to seven after beating the Los Angeles Clippers 106-97 on Monday night. Cunningham stayed humble after the game, emphasizing to opposing teams that they should not underestimate the up-and-coming Detroit squad.

“Just not getting ahead of ourselves, staying, you know, with the one game at a time mindset. I think we still feel like we have to earn the league's respect, and we do still have to earn the league's respect. So every night, you have to come with it, you have to play with that grit, you have to play with that sense of urgency,” Cunningham said.

“That's something I think we've gotten better and better as the season's went on, is maintaining that sense of urgency each game, or finding it within the game. And so, you know, that's the main reason why we've been able to stay afloat.”

Expand Tweet

How Cade Cunningham, Pistons played against Clippers

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons' win over the Clippers was a solid one.

Both teams traded blows in the first half, as Detroit led 51-49 at the break. The third quarter went in favor of the Pistons, outscoring the Clippers 34-26 to grow their lead to double-digits. Despite the visitors' efforts to make a rally in the fourth quarter, the home side continued making key plays down the stretch to secure the victory.

Cunningham kept the Clippers' defense on their heels at all times. He finished with a game-high 32 points, grabbing nine rebounds, creating seven assists and making three steals. Tobias Harris came next with 20 points and five rebounds, Jalen Duren had 12 points and 19 rebounds while Ausar Thompson provided 10 points and four steals.

Detroit improved to 32-26 on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game behind the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks, seeking their first playoff berth since 2019.

Following Monday's win over the Clippers, the Pistons will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.