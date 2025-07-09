The Detroit Pistons went 44-38 last season, good for the sixth seed in the East. They pushed the New York Knicks to six games behind a monstrous series from Cade Cunningham in his postseason debut. However, Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon did not rest on his laurels last season. However, there are still players on the market that could tie things together.

Detroit completed a sign-and-trade deal to acquire Duncan Robinson. He is the biggest addition to the Pistons' roster alongside Caris LeVert. However, the development of the team's young stars is what it is banking on heading into the 2025-26 season. Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ron Holland II, and Ausar Thompson could all take leaps, propelling the team up.

Despite their young depth, one hole remains on the Pistons' roster; their point guard depth. Marcus Sasser has had his moments, but inconsistency has plagued his young career. The depth chart has him as the primary backup point guard, but Ivey could absorb those minutes. Even if he does, the team is lacking playmaking outside of Cunningham.

There are point guards on the market that the Pistons could pursue. As good a fit as he would be in Detroit, Chris Paul has other destinations in mind. However, there is another veteran point guard on the market who can provide a stable hand. Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has done what he can to develop his ball handlers, but one player can solve his issue; Malcolm Brodgon.

Why should the Pistons sign Malcolm Brodgon?

Throughout his career, Brogdon has been a high-floor option at the point guard spot. He peaked at 21.2 points per game in the 2020-21 season, but the nine-year pro has averaged double digits in every season he has played. He is a reliable playmaker as well, averaging 4.7 assists per game throughout his career. His age gives teams pause on the open market, leaving him unsigned.

Regardless of his age and the fact that he only player 24 games last season. A torn thumb ligament sidelined Brodgon in October and he never made his way back onto the court. Despite his shortcomings, he remained an effective member of the Washington Wizards. He served as a veteran mentor for young Wizards guards Bilal Coulibaly and Bub Carrington throughout the season.

Washington has veteran guards that will serve Brogdon's role this season. While the Pistons will ask Brogdon to do more for their team, he will have less responsibility playing at the end of Bickerstaff's rotation. Depth rules in today's NBA and Brogdon joining Detroit on a minimum deal gives them another body to use throughout the season.

Sasser could return to the team this fall ready for more responsibility. However, the point guard is still getting used to being the primary ball handler for the second unit. If Ivey moves into a bench role to make room for a shooter in the starting five, the former Houston Cougar can move off the ball. Regardless of what happens, Brogdon gives the team more flexibility.

What makes Brogdon a better fit than other free agents?

Brogdon, Paul, and Markelle Fultz are three of the biggest names still on the market. While Detroit would like to bring the former All-Star in, Brogdon is a more realistic option. If Paul is not considering the Pistons, the 2017 Rookie of the Year is the clear option. Fultz had his moments over the last three years, but does not have a game that fits into the modern NBA.

Brodgon's efficiency as a shooter makes him a smooth fit alongside Cunningham and Robinson. He is a career 39% shooter from 3-point range and is a willing screener. Robinson made a career out of coming off of guard-guard screens with the Miami Heat. If he can find that same magic with Sasser and Brogdon, he will excel with the Pistons.

Brogdon is not the same scorer or defender he used to be. However, the 32-year-old is still capable of giving Bickerstaff 10-12 minutes a night throughout the regular season. If nothing else, he gives the Detroit another guard who can step up if one of their guards goes down with an injury.

With the future of Malik Beasley up in the air, Detroit could use more 3-point shooting. Robinson is a sniper, but LeVert is much more inconsistent. Brogdon gives Bickerstaff another shooter to help the team find balance. If he can come in and give the Pistons a veteran presence off of their bench, they could ride a successful season into a deep playoff run in a wide open Eastern Conference.