The shocking development of NBA free agent Malik Beasley's gambling investigation significantly altered the Detroit Pistons' offseason plans. Beasley's breakout 2024-25 season made him a priority to secure this summer for the franchise's future, but those hopes have been put on hold.

Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon addressed the matter for the first time publicly Tuesday afternoon. Langdon clarified how the investigation gave the front office “not much time” to move forward to new decisions in free agency, per Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press.

“I was able to communicate with Malik and his agent on Saturday, which was obviously right before we could start talking to free agents on Sunday,” Langdon stated to the media after rookie Chaz Lanier's introductory presser. “It was disappointing for us, because we were excited to get him back. Had to pivot quickly, and given the situation, we have to have high-character human beings coming into Detroit, and I think they'll help us a lot. Pretty darn good basketball players, too.”

Detroit reportedly had a contract extension in place for Beasley worth $42 million over the next three seasons. The investigation was first made public hours before NBA free agency began. Langdon quickly changed course for the Pistons by acquiring veteran wingmen Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert.

The contracts for their signings were manageable for Detroit at three years for $48 million for Robinson and two years for $29 million for LeVert. The Pistons even managed to bring back veteran big man Paul Reed on a two-year extension.

Despite the potential loss of Beasley moving forward, Langdon seemed optimistic about the additions made by the front office. He spoke on a clear vision to how sees LeVert and Robinson making a quick impact for the franchise. He admired the the scoring prowess of Robinson and how it can fit with Detroit's young core.

“We talked about quick pivot and finding shooting that could stretch the floor a little bit for Cade (Cunningham), but also he comes off actions, a lot of stuff with Bam (Adebayo) and throughout the years, he’s become a better guy at penetrating closeouts or even coming off curls, down-screen action, getting in the paint and making the right reads whether it’s finishing or kicking out,” Langdon explained.

LeVert received lots of credit as well from the Pistons' front office leader. Langdon feels that LeVert has developed into a seamless fit everywhere on offense and defense.

“The special thing about Caris is I think you can plug-and-play him with darn near anybody. He can go out there and guard ones, twos and threes,” Langdon stated. “He can handle, he can be a secondary ball-handler, he can play on, he can play off depending on the lineup. He’s shown that throughout his career and he’s a high-level competitor, worker, easy to play with. He plays an unselfish brand of basketball but he can play off, he can come off down screens, he can come off pick and roll actions, score for himself, create for others. I’m confident (coach J.B. Bickerstaff) is going to find a really good role for him in our system.”