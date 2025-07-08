The Detroit Pistons have had a busy offseason so far, and one intriguing move that the team made was signing sharpshooter Duncan Robinson from the Miami Heat. Robinson has spent his entire career in Miami so far, so this will be a big change for him. He is coming to Detroit on a three-year deal that is worth $48 million, but only $18.8 million is guaranteed. The first year of the deal is fully guaranteed, but the next two seasons are a different story.

“Sources: The Detroit Pistons signed Duncan Robinson to a three-year, $48 million deal, which is fully guaranteed at $16.8 million for the 2025-26 season, partially guaranteed $2 million out of a possible $16 million in the 2026-27 season, and non-guaranteed for the 2027-28 season,” Michael Scotto said in a post.

The $18.8 million that is guaranteed in this contract is similar to what Robinson's early termination clause was with the Heat.

“Duncan Robinson’s $18.8M guaranteed with the Detroit Pistons via sign-and-trade is nearly the same amount as his early termination clause with the Miami Heat,” Scotto added. “Robinson, a career 40% 3PT shooter, returns to Michigan after playing for the Wolverines for three seasons in college.”

Robinson has one of the best stories in the NBA, and he is starting to write a new chapter. He started his college basketball career at the Division III level, but he started to make a name for himself after transferring to Michigan. Robinson was a lights out shooter for the Wolverines, but he didn't get drafted to the NBA. He was able to sign a two-way contract with the Heat, however, and the rest is history.

People have been doubting Robinson for his entire career, and he just keeps proving people wrong. No one expected him to do anything with the Heat, and then in the 2019-20 season, he averaged 13.5 points per game and shot almost 45% from three. Robinson was a key player on a team that made a run to the NBA Finals, and he earned a $90 million contract because of it.

Robinson hasn't quite reached that same level since, but he is still a great spark off the bench because of his three-point shooting ability. While his numbers weren't as impressive last year, he still averaged double figures and shot just under 40% from deep.

Now, Duncan Robinson gets to make a return to the mitten state. He is loved by Wolverines fans as he helped the team make a run to the national title game in 2018, and a lot of those fans support the Pistons. Robinson will be loved in Detroit.