Who said number 13 is unlucky? The Detroit Pistons notched their 13th straight win on Monday after beating the Indiana Pacers, 122-117, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Cade Cunningham starred anew for the Pistons, finishing with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. Jalen Duren added a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Caris LeVert chipped in 19 markers in 23 minutes off the bench.

With the win, the Pistons tied the team record for longest winning streak. They matched the previous feats done in 1989-90 and 2003-04. Curiously, Detroit won the title in both seasons.

LUCKY 13 FOR DETROIT 🚘 Cade Cunningham and the Pistons tie a franchise record with their 13th straight win! It's their longest win streak since 2004! pic.twitter.com/uE33ifLemb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

While the NBA Finals is still far away, it's almost impossible not to be impressed by the Pistons, especially since they're just two seasons removed from losing a league-record 28 straight games.

They are comfortably atop the Eastern Conference with a 15-2 record, including 7-1 on the road.

Cunningham and Duren are playing at an All-Star level, while LeVert, Tobias Harris, Ausar Thompson, Duncan Robinson, and Isaiah Stewart have been perfect complementary pieces. Even Daniss Jenkins and Ron Holland II have had their moments.

The return of Jaden Ivey from a leg injury should also bode well for the Pistons. He had 12 points in 12 minutes off the bench against the Pacers, his second game back.

As worn-out as it sounds, the Pistons are playing like a well-oiled machine, with every player playing his role to the hilt on both ends. Their disaster campaigns, which Cunningham endured, only made the squad more resolute. Now, they're reaping the fruits of their labor.

Detroit will look to set a new team record on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Cup.