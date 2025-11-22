The Detroit Pistons (13–2) released their latest injury report ahead of Saturday night’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (8–8), listing guard Jaden Ivey and forward Tobias Harris as questionable. Detroit enters the game on an 11-game win streak and continues to hold one of the league’s best records through the opening month of the 2025–26 season.

Ivey, 23, has been ruled questionable under “return to competition” status as he nears his season debut. The former top-five pick suffered a broken left fibula in January, which prematurely ended his 2024–25 campaign. Before the injury, Ivey averaged 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and four assists per game while shooting 46% from the field and 40.9% from three across 30 appearances in his third NBA season. His potential return would add a significant boost to a backcourt already thriving in Detroit’s early-season surge.

Harris, 33, is also listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain. The veteran forward last played in Detroit’s 122–110 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 1. In that game, he totaled 11 points, six rebounds and one assist while shooting 3-for-12 from the field, 1-for-5 from beyond the arc and 4-for-5 at the free-throw line in 36 minutes. Harris has been an important stabilizing presence for Detroit’s frontcourt, contributing efficient scoring and rebounding in his second stint with the franchise.

Detroit’s strong start has been fueled by its depth, defensive consistency and the play of its young core. The team continues to win despite recent injuries to multiple rotation players, and Ivey’s looming return could further strengthen one of the Eastern Conference’s early contenders.

The Pistons face a Bucks team that has lost three straight and continues to adjust to the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who remains sidelined with a groin strain. Milwaukee enters at 8–8 and has relied on its perimeter scoring and bench production to stay competitive without its two-time MVP.

Saturday’s game marks the third stop in Detroit’s four-game road trip, which will conclude on Wednesday in Boston. Following the meeting with the Bucks, the Pistons will travel to Indiana to face the struggling Pacers (2–14) on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The road trip will wrap up against the Boston Celtics (8–8) at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Tip-off for Pistons–Bucks is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on NBA TV as Detroit attempts to extend its win streak to 12 games while awaiting clarity on Ivey and Harris’ availability.