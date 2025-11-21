The Detroit Pistons are one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference – and in the league – next to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Though they've been on a hot streak, they can still find a way to get better, and they have the assets to make a move. A star alongside Cade Cunningham could take them to the next level, and Lauri Markkanen is the one player who continues to get brought up.

Markkanen would be a nice piece for the Pistons, but they would have to give up a lot in order to acquire him. There is another option the Pistons could explore, and he's on the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Bill Simmons.

“I just don’t think Markkanen wins the title for them,” Simmons said on his podcast. “Like you’ve got to measure yourself against this OKC juggernaut that also might have the top five pick. I just wouldn’t go all in, and I like the team, and I think the team likes each other. But I think if you can steal Trey Murphy and not mortgage everything, I think you have to think about that.”

Simmons and Zach Lowe then discussed what the trade would look like for Murphy.

“Probably two to three firsts right? Like good first,” Simmon said.

“And I’ve got to put in somebody. Like Ivey or Holland,” Lowe replied.

That would be a good deal for the Pistons, especially for what Murphy can bring to the team. He's a good defender who can shoot the ball well, and he's been trying to keep the Pelicans afloat this season. Unfortunately, his efforts have not paid off, as they're near the bottom of the Western Conference.

Murphy’s cap hit is at $25 million this year after signing a 4-year, $112 million deal, while Markkanen makes $46 million a year after signing a 4-year, $195 million deal. The Pistons could definitely go the cheaper route.

If the Pelicans continue to lose, they may end up putting some of their players on the trade block, and the Pistons have the assets and young players to make a competitive offer. It's not certain if that's the exact move that puts them over the top, but it is a start.