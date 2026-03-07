Mar 7, 2026 at 11:21 AM ET

The Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets will go head-to-head on Saturday night. Cade Cunningham is dealing with an injury however, so is he playing tonight?

Cunningham, one of the best players in the NBA, is listed on the injury report with a left quadriceps contusion. The Pistons are closely monitoring his injury situation.

Here's everything we know about Cade Cunningham's status for tonight's game vs. the Nets.

Cade Cunningham's injury status vs. Nets

Cunningham is currently listed as questionable to play against the Nets.

The Pistons lead the Eastern Conference with a 45-16 record heading into Saturday's contest. The Nets, meanwhile, are in 14th place in the East with a 15-47 record.

Although the Pistons may find themselves in position to win regardless of Cunningham's injury status, Detroit would still love to have the star on the floor.

When it comes to the question of if Cade Cunningham is playing tonight, the answer is maybe.

Pistons injury report

The Pistons have five players listed on the injury report for Saturday's game.

Jalen Duren (low back spasms): Probable

Cade Cunningham (left quadriceps contusion): Questionable

Ausar Thompson (right ankle sprain): Out

Issac Jones (G League two-way): Out

Wendell Moore Jr. (G League two-way): Out

Nets injury report

The Nets have five players listed on the injury report.