The Detroit Pistons entered Thursday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs looking to make another statement. But things have not gone as planned, and not just on the scoreboard.

Pistons guard Ausar Thompson left the game in the first quarter after suffering an ankle injury. His return is questionable, per ClutchPoints' NBA Insider Brett Siegel.

Ausar Thompson has gone back to the Pistons locker room with an apparent ankle injury. Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/SBZ7FZ3McT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 6, 2026

Ausar had a strong start defensively for Detroit, blocking Victor Wembanyama's shot on the opening possession. But moments later, things took a turn for the worse.

Upon making a move to the tin, Thompson rolled his right ankle. He would head to Detroit's locker room shortly thereafter. Before leaving the game, Thompson had played just two minutes in the clash of the titans.

The Pistons began Thursday night's game 45-15, sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Spurs are just 1.5 games behind Detroit in the chase for NBA's best record, and second in the West.

Thompson has had a large impact on the Pistons' success this season, particularly on the defensive end of the floor. He entered the game averaging 1.9 steals per game, fourth in the NBA. His offensive game is still a work in progress, though. The former fifth overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft is averaging just 10.4 points per game, while shooting just 57% from the charity stripe.

Detroit remained competitive immediately after Thompson's injury. But as the first quarter wore on, the Spurs, and Wembanyama, imposed their will.

Wemby scored a game-high 12 points in the opening frame, as the Spurs built a 15-point lead.

This has been no update as of yet on Thompson's status.