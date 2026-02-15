Cade Cunningham made his stance on helping out Detroit Pistons teammate Isaiah Stewart with his fines following the latter's recent suspension.

The Pistons garnered a lot of attention during their viral fight with Charlotte Hornets players on Feb. 9. This resulted in the suspensions and fines of Stewart and Jalen Duren among other players from both teams. The NBA assigned the former to miss seven straight games and the latter to be out for four games.

Cunningham took part in the All-Star Weekend festivities as he was present for Media Day. Having earned a spot as an All-Star starter, he answered questions as one of them revolved around Stewart's fines. It was there where the star guard came out in support for his teammate.

“Would you ever be the guy to pay those fines for Isaiah Stewart?” the reporter asked.

“I would. That's my brother, man… It's costly, but he's the man. I wouldn't trade him for the world,” Cunningham answered.

What lies ahead for Cade Cunningham, Pistons

Cade Cunningham has been enjoying an incredible campaign as the Pistons are in the mix for serious playoff contention. He will need his best teammates to not get in too much trouble and assist him along the way.

Cunningham earned the second All-Star selection of his career this season as he is on pace for his second All-NBA selection as well. He is averaging 25.3 points, 9.6 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game throughout 47 appearances. He is shooting 46.2% from the field, including 33% from beyond the arc, and 80.8% from the free-throw line.

Detroit boasts a 40-13 record on the season, holding the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Boston Celtics by 5.5 games and the New York Knicks by six games.

The Pistons remain on hiatus until the All-Star Weekend festivities come to a close. They will resume action on the road when they face the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. ET and the Boston Celtics on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. ET.