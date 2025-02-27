The Detroit Pistons are emerging as the league's biggest darling of the 2024-25 season. A feel-good story, there aren't too many people out there who don't want to see the Pistons turn things around after suffering through a ghastly 14-win 2023-24 campaign. And they continue on in their ascent atop the Eastern Conference totem pole, as they extend their winning streak to eight with a 117-97 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Cade Cunningham is at the heart of the Pistons' winning efforts, and he was excellent yet again on Wednesday, putting up 21 points and 11 assists to lead the way for Detroit in an impressive second-half outburst against the reigning champion Celtics. And as if Pistons fans are lacking for reason to love this current iteration of the squad, Cunningham expressed his gratitude for all the support they've shown and dedicated it to perhaps the league's most starved fanbase.

“I mean it’s a great feeling. We are trying to do it for the fans. I mean, the fans brought so much energy tonight. They’ve supported us through everything so it's a great feeling for us, great for our organization, and we just try to keep it going,” Cunningham told Natalie Kerwin of FanDuel Sports Detroit.

Expand Tweet

The Pistons faithful has always been one of the most passionate fanbases in the association. But since 2009, the Pistons have only made the playoffs twice — with Detroit owning the worst win percentage in the NBA over the past 15 years (460-787, .369). They have been starved of witnessing winning basketball, so to see the Pistons flourish with a young core leading the way has got to be a pleasing sight for very sore eyes.

Cade Cunningham and the Pistons are on the way up

The Pistons have won eight straight games, and it's not like they have been padding their record against some of the league's worst teams. In fact, they could be in the middle of an 11-game winning streak right now if it weren't for two heartbreaking losses to the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers courtesy of game-winners.

Detroit's next game will be another tough outing; their interior defense will be put to the test against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. Jalen Duren has been playing excellent basketball as of late, and with that game being at home, Cade Cunningham and company have a strong chance of extending their current winning streak, the franchise's longest since 2008, to nine games.