The Detroit Pistons are firing on all cylinders. Entering their Wednesday night clash against the Boston Celtics, the Pistons were in the middle of a seven-game winning streak. What better way for the Pistons to gauge how they stack up against other teams with playoff aspirations than to face the Celtics? And the Pistons passed this test with flying colors, as they extended their win streak to eight with a 117-97 win over the reigning champion.

Everything that can go right for the Pistons is going right at the moment. Cade Cunningham, as per usual, was brilliant, tallying 21 points and 11 assists, but he wasn't alone in spurring the league's biggest feel-good team at the moment to another victory. Malik Beasley strengthened his Sixth Man of the Year case with a 26-point outing off the bench, but it's the team's overall play — shooting, defense, and rebounding — that has fans believing that this team has truly begun to arrive.

“Gotta be happy for the pistons fans. I’m loving the pistons this year. JB got them boys rollin!” X user @AJHolm5 wrote.

“It's the best feeling of all-time that the Detroit Pistons are good again DEEEETROIT BASKETBALLLL is officially back,” @boonersports added.

“This team is SERIOUS. Took down the #3 team in the league and the former champs,” @AvgPistonsFan furthered.

“Y'all are playing some insanely good basketball Cade is a superstar. Good to see some big W numbers back in Detroit man ! Such an amazing job by JB. Congrats from a Cavs fan keep that streak going,” @Clemzo13 expressed.

Pistons to rake in the awards?

Cade Cunningham has been so brilliant all throughout the season that it should surprise no one if he ends up with an All-NBA selection. He's currently averaging 25.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 9.5 assists on the season, making him one of the best point guards in the association.

But it's not just Cunningham who has a strong chance at some postseason recognition. Malik Beasley is climbing the 6MOY awards race, while JB Bickerstaff deserves strong Coach of the Year consideration considering how transformative of a presence he's been for the Pistons. And if they were to garner those plaudits, then it would be so well-deserved.

For a team that finished with a brutal 14-68 record last season, this is nothing short of a miraculous turnaround for the Pistons. And after all the frustrations their fanbase went through last season, no other group of fans deserves to see their team play like this than they do.