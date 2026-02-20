The Detroit Pistons strengthened their hold on the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a 126-111 win versus the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, behind a historic performance from Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham produced 42 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds in 38 minutes, shooting 17-for-34 from the field (50 percent), 5-for-11 from three-point range, and 3-for-3 at the foul line. He finished with one steal, two blocks, five turnovers, and zero fouls. The 24-year-old accounted for 24 of Detroit's 58 first-half points and scored 14 in the opening quarter, hitting three 3-pointers as the Pistons erased a 9-2 deficit with a 21-8 run. He closed the first half with eight points and an assist during a 7-0 burst that sent Detroit into halftime ahead 58-48.

Cunningham's stat line made franchise history. He became the first Pistons player to post at least 40 points, five rebounds, 10 assists, and five made 3-pointers in a single game. It was his third 40-point game of the season, his 28th double-double, and he finished four points shy of his career high. He is now third in the MVP odds at +700 on BetMGM, behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (-150) and Nikola Jokic (+275).

Meanwhile, Detroit improved to 41-13, the best record in the NBA, six games ahead of the Boston Celtics in the East and seven up on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Central Division. The Pistons have won nine of their last 11 games and completed a three-game season sweep of New York by a combined 84 points, extending their regular-season winning streak over the Knicks to six games after previously losing 16 straight in the matchup.

Playing without suspended centers Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, Detroit still won the rebounding battle 44-38 and outscored New York 58-56 in the paint. Paul Reed started at center and recorded 18 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks, while Tobias Harris contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ausar Thompson scored 10 points.

New York shot 47.1 percent overall but just 8-for-35 (22.9 percent) from three. Jalen Brunson scored 33 points with eight assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 11 rebounds.

The Knicks will next host the Houston Rockets on Saturday, while the Pistons will travel to Chicago to face the Bulls.