The Detroit Pistons were on the second night of a back-to-back, and although this game came against the lowly Washington Wizards, it was always going to be a difficult game considering how shorthanded they were. Even Cade Cunningham, who put up a Kobe Bryant-esque stat line (46 points on 45 shot attempts) on a night where he suffered an injury scare late in the fourth quarter, needed help if they were to ward off this relatively more rested Wizards squad.

In regulation, that's exactly what happened. The Pistons already got some help from the Wizards, with Kyshawn George missing a free throw that would have put Washington up by four. This then kept the score at 127-124, giving Detroit a chance to tie on the final possession of the fourth.

The play call was initially for Duncan Robinson, although the Pistons' play was broken after Jalen Duren, the screener, was taken to the ground. Cunningham, the inbounder, then had to think fast. He then rifled a pass towards the corner right into the waiting arms of sophomore guard Daniss Jenkins, who fired without hesitation. Jenkins then proceeded to drill the biggest shot of his life to this point to send the game to overtime, emerging as a hero on a night the Pistons needed one.

DANISS JENKINS SENDS IT TO OT WITH THIS CORNER THREE 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5pZl0OtxEY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 11, 2025

This was only the 13th game of Jenkins' NBA career, and he had himself a night. Prior to tying the game for the Pistons in an eventual 137-135 win in overtime, Jenkins put up 16 points in the fourth to keep them alive just as the Wizards were threatening to pull away. And given the Pistons' injury woes in the backcourt, there's no better time for this young guard to step up. (He finished with 24 points in the win.)

Article Continues Below

Cade Cunningham, Pistons extend East standings lead with gutsy win

It looked like the Pistons were going to slip on a banana peel on the second game of a back-to-back set. But Cunningham wasn't about to let that happen. He returned after a serious-looking tailbone injury scare, and he did whatever he could to put Detroit in a winning position, putting up a 46-point, 11-rebound, 12-assist triple-double.

The Pistons can now take a breather, with their next game coming on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls.