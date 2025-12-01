The Dallas Cowboys have been playing well of late, knocking off the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in the span of four days last week to suddenly have their fans thinking about the playoffs. The Cowboys still have a lot of work to do to make those conversations realistic, but for now, the team can be happy that its much-maligned defense is finally stepping up to the occasion.

Recently, Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus highlighted what he believes to be the reason for the turnaround.

“Consistency and continuity,” said Eberflus, per Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News on X, formerly Twitter.

The Cowboys' defense has not exactly been a model of consistency and continuity throughout the year, but they are finally starting to make some strides in that department of late, getting crucial stops against both the Chiefs and Eagles when they absolutely had to have them.

For the first several weeks of the season, the Dallas defensive unit was in many ways the laughingstock of the league, with many quarterbacks, including the since-benched Giants QB Russell Wilson, approaching career days whenever they saw the Cowboys on the schedule.

However, the Cowboys have since started to clean things up on that end of the field, with the help of some injury reinforcements, and now seem to have a legitimate chance of competing for a Wild Card spot in the NFC. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott and the offense are starting to reassume their early-season form after a brief rough patch, which suddenly has Dallas looking like a real contender.

The Cowboys currently sit above the .500 mark at 6-5-1, and will have an opportunity to get another big win on Thursday when they hit the road to take on the struggling Detroit Lions. That game is slated to kick off at 8:15 pm ET from Detroit.