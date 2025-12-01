Despite lingering public skepticism, the Chicago Bears occupy first place in the conference standings with a 9-3 record. The idea of them surviving the daunting NFC North was hard enough for fans to comprehend before the start of the regular season. Now, this previously embattled franchise is on the verge of posting double-digit wins in a single campaign for the first time in seven years. First-year head coach Ben Johnson is not interested in celebrating this huge turnaround, however.

The No. 1 seed in the NFC is a hollow title to own on Dec. 1. “Doesn't mean anything,” he said, per Michael Dwojak of Bears Insider. “There's five games left, so we got a long ways to go. We have not been guaranteed a spot in the tournament yet. We have to earn that right.”

Chicago is just the king regent for now. This squad still has something to prove as it enters the most challenging portion of its schedule — two games against the Green Bay Packers, a road matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers and a regular season finale clash with the Detroit Lions in Soldier Field (the Cleveland Browns' defense could also be tricky to combat). Johnson does not want his team to get comfortable.

Article Continues Below

Considering how far the Bears have come since last year, it is all too easy to extol their accomplishments. There is still much left to achieve, however. Chicago has a prime opportunity to shock the world and enjoy a deep run this postseason. There is more uncertainty surrounding the top of the NFL than possibly ever before. Who is to say the landscape will shake out in such a manner again?

Year one of the Ben Johnson era is a rousing success, but neither the coaching staff nor players can afford to be content. The Bears must stay hungry and do everything possible to seize this chance. The No. 1 seed should not be seen as just gravy. It could be the impetus to a monumental season for the franchise.

The Bears will try to maintain their standing when they visit the Packers on Sunday.