The Detroit Pistons showed no signs of slowing down, overcoming injuries to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114–105 and extend their winning streak to nine games, their longest run since February 2008. Detroit improved to 11–2 overall and 2–0 in NBA Cup group play.

The Pistons entered the night missing Cade Cunningham (hip), Jalen Duren (ankle), Tobias Harris (ankle), Ausar Thompson (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), and Marcus Sasser (hip). Still, the team made the most of their depleted roster as six players reached double figures, led by Javonte Green’s 21 points and nine rebounds. Daniss Jenkins, again thriving in an expanded role, poured in 19 points and eight assists, hitting five of eight from deep, including a half-court heave to end the third quarter that cut what was once a 12-point deficit to two.

Duncan Robinson added 15 points and six rebounds, while Caris LeVert posted 14 points and six assists, erupting for nine points in the fourth quarter, with back-to-back threes giving Detroit a 109–101 lead. Isaiah Stewart returned from a three-game absence and contributed 14 points, five rebounds, and strong inside defense in 23 minutes. Paul Reed added 10 points, eight rebounds, and three first-half blocks.

The Pistons' win was built on multiple major swings. After trailing by seven late in the second quarter, the Pistons closed the half on a 28–12 run, backed by 11-for-22 shooting from three, with Green and Robinson combining for six makes from deep. Detroit led 63–54 at the break.

Article Continues Below

Philadelphia opened the third quarter with a 14–0 run, taking advantage of the Pistons' seven turnovers in the first six minutes of the period and eventually building an 83–71 lead. But Detroit countered with a 17–7 burst to close the quarter, ended by Jenkins’ long-range bank shot to shrink the margin to 90–88.

The Pistons then dominated the fourth, outscoring the Sixers 26–15, holding them to 33.3% shooting in the period, and taking their largest lead at 114–103 with under two minutes left. Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points, while rookie VJ Edgecombe added 18, but Philadelphia could not overcome the absence of Joel Embiid, who missed the action due to right knee soreness.

After a two-day rest, Detroit will host the Indiana Pacers on Monday.