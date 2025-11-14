On Friday evening, the Detroit Pistons will host the Philadelphia 76ers in some NBA Cup action as the tournament begins to wind down. Both Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren are on the injury report for this contest, with Cunningham being listed as questionable with a left hip contusion and Duren also being questionable with a right ankle sprain. Here's everything we know about their respective injuries and their playing status vs the 76ers.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren playing status vs 76ers

Article Continues Below

Given their questionable injury designations as of Friday morning, there is currently some doubt as to whether Cunningham and Duren will be able to play in Friday's game against the 76ers. Both players missed the Pistons' last game earlier this week against the Chicago Bulls, but the team still won the game in relatively easy fashion. Joining Cunningham and Duren on the injury report are Tobias Harris, who is out with a right ankle sprain; Jaden Ivey, who is out with right knee arthroscopy; Ausar Thompson, out with a right ankle sprain; and Isaiah Stewart, questionable with a left ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid and Paul George will both be out of the lineup for the 76ers, while VJ Edgecombe is questionable with a back spasm and Jared McCain will miss the game due to being on assignment with the G League.

Overall, the Pistons showcased their depth with their recent win against the Bulls despite all of those players not being in the lineup, and they may have to step up in that department once again if some of those “questionable's” end up becoming “Out's.”

In any case, the Pistons and 76ers are slated to tip off on Friday evening at 7:30 PM ET from Detroit.