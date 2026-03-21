The Detroit Pistons are officially heading back to the postseason. After a dominant 115-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, Detroit became the first team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a spot in the 2026 NBA playoffs. It marks the second consecutive year the Motor City will see playoff basketball, a feat that seemed nearly impossible just two seasons ago when the franchise finished with a league-worst 14-68 record.

Even without star guard Cade Cunningham, who remains sidelined with a chest injury, the Detroit Pistons didn't miss a beat at Little Caesars Arena. Jalen Duren led the charge, bullying his way to 23 points in just 21 minutes of action.

With Cunningham out, Daniss Jenkins stepped into the starting lineup and looked like a seasoned veteran, nearly notching a triple-double with 22 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. The Pistons relied on their interior strength and relentless hustle to overcome an uncharacteristically cold shooting night where they converted only five of their 21 attempts from beyond the arc.

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Defensively, Detroit acted as a nightmare for a shorthanded Golden State Warriors squad already missing the legendary Stephen Curry. Ausar Thompson put on a defensive masterclass, racking up a career-high seven steals and disrupting passing lanes all evening.

His activity helped force the Warriors into a staggering 26 turnovers, wh1ich the Pistons efficiently converted into 32 easy points. Brandin Podziemski led the visitors with 15 points, but Golden State struggled to find any rhythm once Kristaps Porzingis left the game in the first half with lower back soreness.

This victory moves the Detroit Pistons to a stellar 51-19 record, maintaining a comfortable 4.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics for the top seed in the East. While the ultimate goal remains a deep run in April and May, clinching this early proves just how far this young core has come.