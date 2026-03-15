The Detroit Pistons have been fairly healthy for the season, which is one reason why they've stayed atop the Eastern Conference. There are some players who have lingering issues, and one of them is Isaiah Stewart, as he's dealing with a calf injury.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff recently spoke about Stewart's injury, which is something that has been bothering him for some time.

“It’s something he’s been dealing with. It just had been getting worse. He gutted it out last game and I think you could see he was favoring it late … it’s something we’re going to take time with,” Bickerstaff said via Omari Sankofa II of The Detroit Free Press.

It's uncertain how long Stewart could be sidelined, but the hope is that it isn't for an extended period of time. If so, the Pistons will have to rely on their depth to get through his absence, and that means Jalen Duren could also see an uptick in minutes.

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It's safe to say that Stewart has been the enforcer for the Pistons since he's been on the team, and he's willing to protect his team through whatever. He recently opened up about where he gets his mindset to be a bruiser on the floor.

“I would just say I’m just very competitive and I view the court as like us going to war,” Stewart said on The Young Man and The Three Podcast. “I know the other team is trying to take our heads off. So, it’s just like a flip, like I got something to defend. I just got pride. I’m not going to lay down and let you have an easy game.

“It just goes to show that they don’t know me, and that’s just them judging me off of a moment. I’ve had so many different teammates that I’ve competed against that didn’t like me, then they came to Detroit, it’s just like dang, Stu is different. It’s great to have him as a teammate as a brother.”