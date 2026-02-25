As buyout season approaches, the future of Khris Middleton is one that has been heavily monitored around the league. Middleton, an NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks and a smooth-shooting wing, could emerge as one of the biggest buyout candidates on the market if he were to pursue a buyout.

Middleton was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards at the NBA trade deadline. Since the trade, Middleton has suited up for the Mavericks, playing in four games, and even had a 25-point outing for the Mavericks against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. But his name is still being discussed as a buyout candidate.

“Is there any chance we can convince Khris Middleton to pursue a buyout?”@TheSteinLine wonders if the Pistons could be a landing spot for the Mavericks Small Forward with @talkhoops Hear Deals and Dunks weekdays from 1-2 PM ET https://t.co/uGOfTU9PUj pic.twitter.com/kARlVfi6xS — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) February 24, 2026

Per NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks have allowed Middleton to control his fate, determining if he wants to stay with the team for the remainder of the season or pursue a buyout to join a contender. This has led Stein to openly muse about whether Middleton could be a candidate to join the surging Pistons, who sit atop the Eastern Conference.

“I have to think. There are a handful of contenders, playoff-bound teams, and I would have to think the Pistons are among them. Wondering, is there any chance we could convince Khris Middleton to pursue a buyout? What I reported last night was the Mavericks of basically put the ball in Khris Middleton's court. If Khris Middleton wants a buyout to join a playoff-bound team, Dallas will happily cooperate.”

The Pistons would be an interesting landing spot for Middleton. Only a few years ago, he was the number two option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Bucks and often found himself taking clutch shots in close-game situations. But injuries, as well as his contract, saw the Bucks “sunset” his time with the organization to trade him to the Wizards in a deal that involved Kyle Kuzma.

Khris Middleton is still proving to be an effective player, averaging 14 points per game and 35% from three in the 5 games he played with the Mavericks. With the Wizards, his numbers were more modest through the 34 games he played with the team, as he averaged $10.3$ points per game and 33% from the field. Perhaps a reunion with the Pistons could bode well for Middleton. He was drafted in the second round with the 39th pick by the Pistons in 2012 before ultimately being traded in 2013 to the Bucks.

The Pistons have emerged as a contender, embracing their old-school physicality and rapid development as players such as Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren have emerged as young stars in the league; however, the team lacks consistent shooting at volume. In Monday's loss to San Antonio, the Pistons only made 7 of their 36 three-point attempts, while the Spurs made 18. Middleton could provide a good spark in playmaking and shooting for the Pistons as they look to seize further control of the Eastern Conference and make a run into the NBA Finals.

The Pistons play the Thunder tonight at 7:30 PM Eastern. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.