In a possible NBA Finals matchup, the Detroit Pistons squared off against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. As of publication, the Pistons were trailing by double digits midway through the fourth quarter. But Pistons big man Jalen Duren had the highlight of the night in the NBA, throwing down a poster dunk on Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

Bread-n-butter play for the Pistons leads to a Duren poster on Wemby pic.twitter.com/r0FUiipnED — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) February 24, 2026

The play occured early in the fourth quarter as Cade Cunningham took the hand-off from Jalen Duren, saw Duren lurking in the dunker spot and hit him with a pass as he proceeded rise and throw down the poster dunk on the unsuspecting Victor Wembanyama. It was an impressive feat considering Wembanyama’s length and size and his reputation for being one of the best defensive players in the league.

The No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, this season has been a coming out party of sorts for Duren. He was recently selected to his first career All-Star appearance, and his play has been a big reason for why the Pistons hold the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Coming into Monday’s game, Duren had appeared in 45 games for the Pistons, at a little over 27 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a career-high 17.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists with splits of 63 percent shooting from the field and 73 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Pistons are looking to avoid snapping a five-game win streak as they face off against the Spurs. They are currently 42-13 and atop the Eastern Conference standings.