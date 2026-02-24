It feels like just a few years ago when San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson was a wide-eyed rookie out of Kentucky. Now, he is the longest tenured player of the Spurs, providing toughness and leadership.

He proved that again when they visited the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Monday.

Things got chippy in the second quarter when Pistons guard Cade Cunningham shoved Spurs guard Stephon Castle to the floor. Johnson stepped in and pushed Cunningham, having words for him.

Pistons center Jalen Duren entered the fray and pointed his finger at Johnson. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed before it escalated into a full-on brawl. Johnson and Duren were each whistled for a technical foul.

Keldon Johnson and Jalen Duren received techs after this interaction 👀 Cade Cunningham was called for an offensive foul for the initial push on Stephon Castle. pic.twitter.com/ClIliygbSP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 24, 2026

As expected, the tension was high between two of the top teams in the NBA, especially since it was their first meeting.

Article Continues Below

While there are other players on the Spurs older than him, the 26-year-old Johnson has played the role of big brother on the team. He has taken Victor Wembanyama under his wing, even getting their head shaved together, to help his young teammate's development and transition to the NBA.

Johnson has been on an upturn in the first full year of coach Mitch Johnson, averaging 13.4 points, 54.5% shooting, and 5.7 rebounds off the bench. He is a strong candidate for Sixth Man of the Year.

As of writing, it is still a close battle between the Spurs and the Pistons in the third quarter.

Castle has 12 points, two rebounds, and seven assists, while Johnson has six points and two rebounds.