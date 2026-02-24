Although the Pistons deployed a defensive gameplan built around physicality to slow down Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs emerged victorious in their Monday matchup 114-103. Although Wembanyama had 21 points, he was only 6-16 from the field. But, Wembanyama still proved to be effective in other areas of the game, nabbing 17 rebounds and netting six blocks.

In postgame comments obtained by Omari Sankofa II, Pistons star Cade Cunningham admitted that his team couldn't adjust to the intensity that Wembanyama brought to the defensive side of the floor.

“We just couldn’t figure Wemby out early enough. Changed a lot of our shots, changed our approach and there were spurts where we found things and did things we like to do. He just changed too many shots and didn’t figure him out early enough.”

Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff articulated his approach to attacking a Wembanyama-led defense, saying, You have to go through him, you can’t go around him. (Duren) did a great job late where he was going through him. If you allow him to play in space he’s too smart, too talented … you have to go through him more.”

Jalen Duren PUNCHES IT on Wemby, plus the foul 👊pic.twitter.com/L0xLWKoM9o — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 24, 2026

Jalen Duren finished the game with 25 points, including a thrilling poster dunk on Victor Wembanyama that went viral on social media. But Duren didn't see a lot of help offensively, especially as Cunningham finished the game with 16 points and was 5-26 from the field.

But Bickerstaff saw the lossform a broader perspective, citing the 18 three-pointers they allowed from San Antonio that ultimately put the game out of reach.

“They moved the ball well, they attacked off the bounce to get those looks. Some of those were all fault, we gave up strong side corner 3s which we typically don’t … credit to them. They played a strong game.”