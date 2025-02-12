The Detroit Pistons' best performance of the season came with a historical accomplishment.

On the way to a 132-92 blowout victory over the Chicago Bulls, Pistons' guard Malik Beasley became the franchise leader in 3-point field goals in a single season. Beasley's seventh triple of the night moved him past Saddiq Bey with 212. With 28 games left in the 2024-25 season, the veteran guard has plenty of time to add more to that achievement.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff sat Beasley the rest of the game after hitting his final 3 in the beginning of the fourth quarter. Bickerstaff shared how proud he was of the Pistons' sixth man in the postgame presser.

“For him to do it in 54 games speaks to the time, the work, but his teammates also knowing who he is. The majority of assisted or off a screen … they know how valuable it is for us,” Bickerstaff explained.

Beasley came into the matchup as one of the best distance shooters the NBA had to offer. His lethal efficiency of 41% from deep has been a significant asset for the Pistons' offense all season. Beasley's high-level production off the bench should have him in serious consideration for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award.

The Pistons dominate from start to finish

Detroit put together their most complete outing of the regular season on the road against the division rival Bulls. Chicago trailed the entire game, and the Pistons carried a lead as big as 49 points. The momentum stayed in Detroit's direction all game, and they never looked back— no Piston on the roster needed to play more than 27 minutes.

The Pistons rode a 23-0 run in the second quarter to deflate the Bulls early. Their defensive focus was stellar, holding Chicago to 35% shooting from the field and 21% from 3-point range. The Bulls were held to only 29 points in the first half against Detroit. Nobody on Chicago scored more than 12 points.

Their offense was clicking effectively as six different players scored in double figures for the Pistons. The blowout victory also marks the third straight game where Detroit recorded at least 30 assists. Bickerstaff offered plenty of optimism when addressing his team's performance to the media.

“Extremely pleased. I thought we did a great job to start the game in that first quarter. But unlike the other night, we held ourselves to the standard for 48 minutes,” Bickerstaff said. “For the guys to talk about it, for it to mean something to them, then to go out and execute it just shows the growth and what we're capable of.”

Beasley led all scorers with 24 points off the bench in 16 minutes. All-Star guard Cade Cunningham scored 20 points, dished seven assists, grabbed six rebounds, and committed zero turnovers.

The Pistons are benefiting from emerging performances from their frontcourt depth. Veteran Tobias Harris continued his helpful production by scoring 18 points and swiping three steals. Forward Ausar Thompson continues to get comfortable as a two-way contributor, scoring 16 points and grabbing four steals. Reserves Marcus Sasser and Isaiah Stewart each scored 14 points off the bench for the Pistons.