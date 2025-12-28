The Detroit Pistons have stayed atop the Eastern Conference this season, and it doesn't look like they'll be giving up that spot anytime soon. Though they are playing some of the best basketball in the league, doesn't mean that there isn't any room for improvement. All the good teams do what they can to become great teams, and it's usually one move they make that puts them over the top.

Yes, the trade rumors are swirling, but the Pistons haven't come up much. It's because they plan on making a move, but it won't be a trade, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“You'll recall that the Pistons felt the need to make that sort of acquisition at last season's trade deadline in February, sneaking into the Jimmy Butler-to-Golden State blockbuster deal to scoop up Dennis Schröder to provide a veteran boost to a young team that had unexpectedly become a playoff team,” Fischer wrote.

“Stein and I have both written lately about the Pistons' repeated signaling to the marketplace that they aren’t looking to make a pricey addition in this trade cycle, but there is a growing expectation that they will indeed soon convert Daniss Jenkins from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract,” Fischer continues. “Jenkins has both started some for Detroit and boosted its bench lineups alongside Jaden Ivey.”

Article Continues Below

It's true: Jenkins has been a real boost for the Pistons, whether he's come off the bench or in the starting lineup. If it's something that the Pistons may want more of, it's scoring, and he's providing that when he's on the floor.

At the same time, it wouldn't hurt to add somebody that's near All-Star level, and that's somebody who could take them to the next level.

It's uncertain if a player like that would be available for the Pistons, and if they'd be willing to give up anything to get that player.