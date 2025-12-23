The Detroit Pistons opened up their five-game West Coast trip with a 110-102 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, it took a mighty fourth-quarter recovery to get there.

After leading by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, the Pistons started to unravel in the final period in a number of different ways. All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham fouled out early in the fourth after having no fouls registered in the first half. Portland cut the deficit down to nine and went on a 12-2 run to steal the lead. Detroit battled back without its franchise player, powering an 11-2 run to end the game.

The Pistons' rocky finish helped improve their record to 23-6 and maintained their first-place spot in the Eastern Conference. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff elaborated with the media on what may have caused the collapse and how to be better moving forward.

“It was discipline on our part, myself included. Making sure, again, that we toe the line, that we stay focused on the task at hand. I felt like we got away from that,” Bickerstaff stated. “That’s my responsibility to hold them to it, but also act according. We’ve gotta do a better job of that. Give our guys a ton of credit down the stretch. So many guys made so many plays for us. Tobias (Harris') poise, Ausar (Thompson) out there helping with the steals, his boards, JD (Jalen Duren) with a huge offensive rebound. We had so many guys that helped us close that game out. It speaks to the depth and the collective of this team.”

Pistons' Cade Cunningham fouled out

The removal of Cunningham from the game was shocking and provided a major boost for the Blazers in terms of momentum. Bickerstaff spoke on his impression of Cunningham fouling out Monday night.

“I thought that fifth foul was a foul that he could’ve done without. He’s done so much and did so much tonight to help get us to that lead. It’s just our responsibility, he and I as leaders of this team, to be more disciplined down the stretch,” Bickerstaff said.

Detroit's elite-level defense carried them throughout the majority of the matchup. They managed to force 19 turnovers by the Blazers and capitalized on them with 26 points. This also helped spark 34 fast break points and 66 points in the paint for the Pistons.

Six different Pistons' players finished the night with double-figure scoring. Center Jalen Duren, led all scorers in the game with 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field along with ten rebounds. After getting in foul trouble in the first half, Duren imposed his dominance in the third quarter with 16 points against Portland.

Forward Ausar Thompson had one of his strongest performances of the season. The third-year wing finished with a double-double of his own, recording 18 points, 12 rebounds, and three steals. Thompson also recovered from early foul trouble with three fouls in the first half.

Guard Duncan Robinson pitched in 15 points for the Pistons. Cunningham recorded 14 points, nine assists, and six rebounds before fouling out. Forward Tobias Harris added 12 points in 33 minutes for Detroit. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey had one of his strongest performances of the season since returning from his leg injury by adding 11 points.