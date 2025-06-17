The Golden State Warriors are coming off a disappointing finish to their season after failing to advance past the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. It's safe to say that the Warriors dynasty currently hangs in the balance, despite making a major trade at the deadline for disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

While they have plenty of contract situations to face involving their roster, the team will also be on the clock at the 2025 NBA Draft in the second round with the 41st overall pick. They could've had a first-round pick, but that was used to acquire Butler.

Although a second-round pick is easy to overlook, let's not forget how Golden State snagged an elite second-round pick in Draymond Green. But while looking at the bright side should give Warriors fans plenty of hope, the other side of the franchise's draft history tells otherwise. Here is a look at the Golden State Warriors' 10 worst NBA Draft day mistakes in history.

Check out the gallery.

10. James Wiseman – 2020

When the Warriors' three-peat hopes came to an end at the 2019 NBA Finals followed by a forgettable 2019-20 season, there was hope that the franchise would extend their dynasty when they had the top overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. With the pick, they selected Memphis star James Wiseman. Although they knew he would be a project, Wiseman failed to live up to the bill. It also didn't help that he failed to stay healthy and was a poor fit in coach Steve Kerr's system.

9. Ike Diogu – 2005

Another big man who didn't pan out with Golden State was Nigerian center Ike Diogu, who starred for Arizona State. Diogu averaged only 7.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in just 86 games across two seasons in a Warriors uniform. By selecting Diogu, the Warriors missed out on eventual All-Star big men Andrew Bynum and David Lee. Fortunately, the team was able to get ahold of the latter, with Lee winning a championship in Golden State in 2015.

8. Anthony Randolph – 2008

Speaking of big men, Anthony Randolph was a skilled lefty out of LSU. But unfortunately, the Warriors wanted him to stick to playing like a traditional power forward. Despite Randolph having his best NBA season with the Warriors in his sophomore year, he was let go during the 2010-11 season. Randolph carved out a journeyman career before playing in Europe, where he had a much better career.

7. Jacob Evans – 2018

Fresh from winning their first championship since Kevin Durant's arrival, the Warriors selected Jacob Evans as the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-4 guard out of Cincinnati was penciled in to beef up the team's perimeter defense. Unfortunately, that didn't translate at the NBA level. To make matters worse, he was also a liability on offense, shooting just 32.1% from downtown in his Warriors tenure.

To add insult to injury, Golden State might've been better off selecting either Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, Bruce Brown, Jarred Vanderbilt, or even De'Anthony Melton. Melton eventually suited up for the Warriors and impressed but fell to a season-ending injury. Nonetheless, any of these players would've made more impact for the Warriors and injected some youth, an element the current Warriors squads needs right now.

6. Patrick O'Bryant – 2006

Patrick O'Bryant is another addition to the Warriors' long list of big man lottery-pick failures. After getting drafted with the ninth overall pick at the 2006 NBA Draft, the 7-foot center only averaged 1.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in 40 games across two seasons for Golden State. While the draft class wasn't exactly as great, the Warriors still might've been better off had they selected either P.J. Tucker or Paul Millsap who were both selected in the second round.

5. Ekpe Udoh – 2010

Article Continues Below

The search for an elite big man prospect at the NBA Draft didn't end there for Golden State. At the 2010 NBA Draft, the Warriors picked Ekpe Udoh. While Udoh was an impact player on the defensive end, his limitations on offense didn't exactly help the cellar-dwelling Warriors. Although he averaged a solid 1.6 rejections per game, Udoh's lack of skills were exposed at the NBA level and made him a liability offensively. Udoh only put up 4.6 points per game in a Warriors uniform.

4. Joe Smith- 1995

The last time the Warriors selected with the top overall pick was at the 1995 NBA Draft, and the team ultimately blew it. They used the top overall selection on a 6-foot-10 big man out of Maryland, Joe Smith. He had a relatively decent rookie season, finishing third in the NBA Rookie of the Year race with averages of 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

However, it was downhill after his first two seasons in the NBA. Smith couldn't live up to the hype of the top overall pick, and Golden State asked too much out of a big man who wasn't built to be a franchise player. Unfortunately, the franchise player they were looking for was selected fifth overall in Kevin Garnett. Other more serviceable big men included Antonio McDyess, Rasheed Wallace, and Theo Ratliff.

3. Andris Biedrins – 2004

While college big men didn't seem to work out for Golden State, the team decided to look at overseas prospects to finally hit the jackpot in terms of top-tier big men at the draft. They used the 11th overall pick of the 2004 NBA Draft to select Andris Biedrins out of Latvia. The 6-foot-11 center was underwhelming in his first few seasons.

However, his agility and defensive presence at the post made him serviceable, turning into a double-double machine that was rewarded with a lucrative contract. Unfortunately, injuries and his horrendous 50.3% free-throw shooting marred his game. Add in Don Nelson's harsh public criticisms against him, and his confidence was shattered to the point of no return.

2. Adonal Foyle – 1997

At the 1997 NBA Draft, the Warriors were once again looking for another elite big man to build around. With the eighth overall pick, the franchise selected Adonal Foyle, who was a dominant rim protector for Colgate. However, he failed to improve his game at the NBA level, given that he stayed mainly as a shot blocker.

By not evolving his game, he failed to change the fortunes of a struggling team that was in the midst of a dark chapter. Foyle averaged just 4.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game in Golden State.

1. Chris Washburn – 1986

As early as the 1986 NBA Draft, the Warriors were already making costly mistakes with their lottery picks. That year, Golden State selected Chris Washburn out of NC State with the third overall pick. Washburn was a bust, averaging just 3.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. To make matters worse, the Warriors missed out on eventual Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, who was easily the most decorated player out of that particular draft class.