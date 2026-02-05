With their dreams of acquiring Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo fading, the Golden State Warriors have traded Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis, league sources told ClutchPoints.

The Warriors had been in contact with the Bucks several times in the week leading up to the trade deadline, offering an aggressive package centered on multiple first-round picks, Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, and Kuminga, sources said. However, after receiving a clear indication that Milwaukee did not want to accept such a deal at this time, GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. and his staff quickly pivoted to addressing a key need in their frontcourt.

ESPN was first to report the details of the trade.

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away on Wednesday afternoon, the Warriors' brass met to discuss potential paths for upgrades in the wake of their pursuit of Giannis no longer being a reality. Dunleavy and his staff had been discussing potential Kuminga deals with teams over the last several months, and discussions with the Hawks developed due to the organization's strong relationship with Atlanta GM Onsi Saleh.

Before joining the Hawks organization in 2024, Saleh served as the Warriors' Vice President of Basketball Strategy, working closely with Dunleavy and others in the Warriors' front office. Saleh has long been a fan of Kuminga's game, sources said, and now the Hawks take a chance on a young, former lottery pick with high upside at the power forward position.

The Hawks had been searching the market to make a significant upgrade at the center position, including discussions with the Dallas Mavericks for both Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford entering Wednesday, sources said. Ultimately, Atlanta opted to make a marginal move at the center position by adding Jock Landale from the Utah Jazz, a decision that allowed them to finalize a Porzingis deal for Kuminga and Hield.

Porzingis, a 7-2 stretch big man, has been on the Warriors' radar for quite some time. Prior to being traded to the Boston Celtics in 2023, the Warriors had held trade dialogue with the Washington Wizards about Porzingis. He was also a player Golden State discussed pursuing this past offseason when the Celtics wanted to move his expiring salary.

Article Continues Below

Since the offseason, the Warriors' relationship with Kuminga and his camp had been shattered. Although he signed a two-year contract with the Warriors as a restricted free agent before the start of the 2025-26 season, Kuminga's goal was to always navigate a trade before the Feb. 5 deadline and embark on a new journey somewhere else.

Kuminga and his camp finally get their wish, as he will now join a young, dynamic Hawks team, where he will receive a definitive role and clear minutes alongside first-time All-Star Jalen Johnson.

The 30-year-old joins the Warriors on an expiring $30.7 million contract, which will provide essential cap flexibility for Dunleavy and Golden State this upcoming summer. Immediately after finalizing this trade with the Hawks, league sources also confirmed to ClutchPoints that the Warriors traded Trayce Jackson-Davis to the Toronto Raptors for the Los Angeles Lakers' 2026 second-round pick.

These two moves open up two roster spots for the Warriors. One of these spots will be for Pat Spencer, who is having his two-way contract converted to a standard deal, and the other spot will be left open for the team to explore the buyout market following Thursday's deadline.

In 17 games with the Hawks this season, Porzingis has averaged 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.0 percent from 3-point range. He will hold a key role at the center position, taking an enormous amount of pressure off Green and Al Horford in the frontcourt.