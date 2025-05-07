The Warriors were dealt with bad news on Wednesday afternoon, as it was announced that Steph Curry is dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain and will be out for at least a week, per a report by ClutchPoints Senior NBA Reporter Brett Siegel.

The injury spells problems for the Warriors, who were about to get a pivotal game 1 victory over the Timberwolves on Tuesday evening. But Curry is still a huge part of Golden State's offense with his uncanny three-point shooting ability and constant off-ball motion. Brian Windhorst believes that it could've possibly led to his hamstring injury, pointing out a mind-blowing stat that Steph Curry achieved in the first round.

“I am not any sort of medical professional expert. I’m not pretending, I’m not saying that this has anything to do with it. I’m just going to state a fact. On Sunday when the Warriors went into Houston and won Game Seven, Steph Curry ran 1.99 miles in that game,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective. “The most since we’ve been tracking, I don’t know the decade, it’s the most he’s ever run in a game. Now this guy is obviously incredibly conditioned. It was an amazing performance, he had ten rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, two steals. That was the farthest on record that we’ve seen him run. At age 36 or whatever he is, he does the most running he’s ever done, and 48 hours later comes up with a hamstring injury”

Brian Windhorst made it clear he’s not a medical expert, but he hinted that certain factors might have contributed to the hamstring injury. Bobby Marks added that, despite missing 245 games in his career, this is the first time he’s dealt with a hamstring injury.

Curry’s injury comes at a crucial time for the Warriors. While they secured a win in Minnesota and now have home-court advantage, it’s tough to imagine the team maintaining its momentum without Curry on the court. It's going to be up to new Warrior star Jimmy Butler to live up to his reputation as “Playoff Jimmy” and for the Warriors' depth to remain productive as they hope to close out the series quickly to allow Curry to rest.