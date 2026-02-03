The NBA trade deadline is just days away, and two Eastern Conference teams could be interested in adding a grizzled veteran who knows how to compete for a championship.

Insider Jake Fischer at The Stein Line recently speculated that the Detroit Pistons or Boston Celtics could be intrigued by a potential trade for Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green if the 35-year-old is shipped as the Dubs pursue Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“So where would that leave Green if he ended up with the Bucks? Might his hometown Pistons see the Michigan State alum as an ideal playoff addition compared to more of a scorer like Michael Porter Jr.? Would Boston consider flipping Anfrenee Simons for him? Those last two ideas, to be clear, are merely thinking-out-loud musings from yours truly. But these are the sort of sequenced scenarios that your front office's top strategist, I assure you, is already trying to get a handle on,” Fischer wrote.

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel recently reported that the Warriors might be open to trading Green in a potential deal for Giannis, or as part of a larger plan that would allow them to gain assets that would later help them acquire the Bucks’ All-Star.

“Look, without Jimmy, the Warriors aren't getting to the NBA Finals, even if they added Giannis right now,” the executive told ClutchPoints. “If you leverage Draymond and get more assets, you can pull off the biggest blockbuster and leave these other teams wanting Giannis scrambling for answers. There is no doubt in my mind there are those who would immediately offer a first-round pick for Draymond to make a title push right now.

“I 100 percent believe there are teams who would essentially help the Warriors get Giannis if it meant they got Green for the next three or four months to pursue a title.”

When asked about the possibility of being traded ahead of the deadline, Green offered a mature response.

“I've been here for 14 years. I have no reason to sit and worry about leaving. But if I'm traded, that's part of the business,” Green told reporters.

The next couple of days could drastically change the NBA’s landscape. While it is not known how the Warriors will proceed, contenders such as the Celtics and Pistons may be monitoring Green’s situation.