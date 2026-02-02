The Golden State Warriors have been in the trade rumor mill over the last few weeks as the team desperately tries to put a contending team together around Stephen Curry. That effort was made a whole lot tougher by the recent injury to star Jimmy Butler, but fans are still holding out hope that the team will find a way to bring in disgruntled Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Recently, NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints floated a scenario in which the Warriors would part ways with franchise legend Draymond Green in order to bring in Antetokounmpo–but only for the short term.'

“One rival executive who has dealt with the Warriors before in trade talks spoke with ClutchPoints on Sunday and brought up the interesting scenario where Green himself could be on board with such a maneuver, where he could be traded and return next season alongside Curry, Butler, and Antetokounmpo, since he owns a $27.6 million player option,” reported Siegel.

“I 100 percent believe there are teams who would essentially help the Warriors get Giannis if it meant they got Green for the next three or four months to pursue a title,” said the executive.

The prospect of Green willingly accepting a trade to another team for the rest of this season, knowing that he would plan to return to the Bay Area in the summer of 2026, would certainly be a sight to behold. It's unclear how receptive the team trading for him would be to this idea, if they had the knowledge that Green's stay there would essentially only be a rental.

Clearly, the Warriors are growing desperate to put together a legitimate title contender, with Curry's 38th birthday coming up next month and the rest of their supporting cast not getting any more valuable on the trade market.

In any case, the deadline is set for Thursday afternoon.