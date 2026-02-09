With the NBA trade deadline over, teams are still trying to find ways to improve their team. Following the deadline, there is always a few players that may get waived throughout the process, and teams line up to sign them to their team. This year, one of those players was Lonzo Ball, who was traded to the Utah Jazz and bought out by them.

When the news first broke, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints introduced two teams that were interested in his services.

“As the NBA buyout market takes shape, league sources told ClutchPoints that two teams have emerged as serious suitors for Lonzo Ball: Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets. Both teams are looking to add an experienced ball-handler in their backcourt,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Warriors had seemed to be the frontrunner for Ball, but it looks like they may pull out of the race, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.