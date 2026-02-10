Recently, the Golden State Warriors underwhelmed their fans when the only move they made was trading for Atlanta Hawks oft-injured big man Kristaps Porzingis before the deadline. Many fans were hoping that the team would try to swing a trade for a 3-and-D wing like New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III.

Now, more information has come to light on what Golden State offered New Orleans in exchange for Murphy from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“Along with (Jonathan) Kuminga, a young talent the Pelicans did hold a level of interest in, the Dubs were prepared to offer an unprotected first-round pick in 2026, along with some sort of softly protected pick in 2028 for Murphy, sources said,” Siegel wrote.

Kuminga ended up being sent to Atlanta along with Buddy Hield in exchange for Porzingis, who is currently recovering from an Achilles injury.

“If New Orleans was going to trade Murphy to Golden State, sources said it would have taken at least three unprotected picks to make up for what the Pelicans deemed ‘undesirable assets,'” reported Siegel.

Instead, the Pelicans will be plowing ahead with their current roster, which has been among the worst in the NBA this year, made even more puzzling by the fact that they do not own their first-round pick this year, having traded their highly valuable pick swap with the Milwaukee Bucks to the Hawks before the season.

The Warriors are currently dealing with a plethora of injuries, including to star Stephen Curry, who will be out through the All-Star break with a knee issue, and they'll certainly hope that Porzingis can appear more often than he did during the first half of this season with the Hawks.

It remains to be seen how aggressive the Warriors will be over the offseason in trying to add more talent to maximize the twilight years of Curry's Hall of Fame career.