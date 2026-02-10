The Golden State Warriors are looking to end their three-game skid at Chase Center as they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. They, however, will have to try to do it without Stephen Curry, who is still out with a runner's knee.

It has been bothering Curry since it flared up during a workout a few weeks ago. He has not played since exiting in the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons on January 30. The Warriors lost, 131-124.

While fans are hoping that the 37-year-old Curry will return soon, ClutchPoints' Kenzo Fukuda reported that the two-time MVP will be sidelined for a few more days.

“Steve Kerr has made it official that Steph Curry will not be available versus San Antonio and will not participate in the All-Star Game. Still recovering from runner’s knee,” wrote Fukuda on X.

The Warriors will face the Spurs on Wednesday. They have a 28-25 record, including 17-8 at home, entering their game against the Grizzlies.

Curry has now missed 15 games this season. He is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals.

Curry will join Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder on the bench in next month's All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Gilgeous-Alexander will sit out due to abdominal strain.

The NBA has yet to announce who will replace Curry. Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets has been tapped to take the spot of Gilgeous-Alexander.

Curry said while his knee status is improving, he is still dealing with pain and inflammation.

“It's something we still have to monitor and injury-manage, but it's something where, if I come back too early, it could flare up,” said the four-time champion in a report from ESPN's Anthony Slater.